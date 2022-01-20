GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Albert Ramon
Filed Under:Chicago, Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be mostly clear and cold Thursday night with lows will be in the single digits with wind chills at times around zero degrees.

(Credit: CBS)

According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, it’ll be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the mid 20s. Not as windy, with a southwest wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

(Credit: CBS)

Expect breezy and mostly cloudy skies for Saturday. Wind gusts as high as 30 miles per hour in the afternoon. A few snow flurries will be possible with highs in the upper 20s.

(Credit: CBS)

A clipper system will allow for a chance for light snow showers on Sunday and a secondary system will keep snow chances around for Monday. Light accumulations are likely.

(Credit: CBS)

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low of 7°.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 26°.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. A slight chance for snow flurries. High 29°.

(Credit: CBS)

Albert Ramon