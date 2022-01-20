GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Laura Bannon
CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead.

Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees.

Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.

Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.

