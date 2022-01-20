CHICAGO (CBS)– A much colder morning is ahead.
Thursday begins with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills between 0 and 15 degrees.
A much colder feel this morning as early morning temps start in the single digits. Wind chills sitting between 0 and -15° @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/9fnKI29K4e
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 20, 2022
Lake effect snow is ongoing for Porter and LaPorte counties in Indiana where a Winter weather advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m.
Temperatures rise to the upper 20s by Friday and into the weekend.