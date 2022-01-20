CHICAGO (CBS) – The best freshmen women’s college basketball player in the country is playing at DePaul and racking up a lot of individual awards, which is costing her a lot of money.

Aneesah Morrow is not your average college freshman.

“Out the gate when she came, like her first day here, we was all like, ‘she is a beast.’,” said Sonya Morris, DePaul Senior Guard.

The Simeon alum has played like a beast. She leads the Blue Demons in scoring, is third in the entire nation in rebounding, and she’s been named Big East Freshman of the Week eight straight times.

Matt: Did you expect to be this good right away?

Aneesah: I know how consistent and determined I am to get goals done, and I set goals for myself every day.

“She is able to do something as a college player that’s simple and yet so vital. And that’s basically run rebound and put it back in the basket,” said coach Doug Bruno.

Coach Bruno has a policy that any time a player wins an individual award, she has to do something for her teammates. That’s starting to add up for Aneesa.

“After I got the third one in a row, he was like ‘we’re expecting you to get 13 more, so you better get the gifts ready.’ I’m the type of person that give gifts like, I like them to be like big gifts. So I’m like dang, that’s a lot of money. I talked to teammates and they was like no you can just get like simple cookies or like fuzzy socks and stuff, so that’s what I got,” Aneesah said.

Morris had a special request of Edible Arrangements if Morrow keeps racking up the wins.

“Edible Arrangements. That’s kind of expensive,” Aneesah said.

The way Aneesa’s playing. She probably will be giving out a lot more gifts this season.

Aneesah’s mom Nafeesah was recruited by Coach Doug Bruno and DePaul but played at Nebraska. Aneesah said Coach Bruno was brought to tears when she told him she was coming to DePaul.