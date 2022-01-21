CHICAGO (CBS) – A man stole a car and crashed it moments later in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
Police said around 7:26 a.m. on Thursday, the victim, a 35-year-old woman, started her vehicle, a silver Toyota Highlander, left the keys inside, and went back into a residence in the 4900 block of South Laflin. When she exited the residence again, she observed an unknown man inside the driver's seat of her vehicle.
The victim approached the offender who then displayed a firearm.
The offender fled in the victim's vehicle and struck two vehicles before driving onto the sidewalk and crashing into a fence. The offender then got out and ran eastbound through the alley.
No one was injured and no one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.