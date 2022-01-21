GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Back of the Yards, Fire, Garfield Boulevard

CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive fire broke out in a house in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday.

Flames were seen ranging in a house at Garfield Boulevard and Morgan Street late Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: ATM Stolen From Logan Square Currency Exchange; Two Other Attempts Reported Nearby

Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:15 p.m. While there were earlier reports that firefighters were evaluating someone at the scene, the Fire Department later said no one was injured or hospitalized.

READ MORE: Doggy Daycare Owner Appalled After State's Attorney Declines To Prosecute State Inspector Jose Guillen, Who Was Caught On Camera Groping Her

Westbound Garfield Boulevard was shut down between Halsted and Morgan streets.

MORE NEWS: With Struggles Amid Pandemic, Uptown Strong Initiative Takes On Multiple Efforts To Keep Businesses Afloat And Robust

Further details were not immediately available.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff