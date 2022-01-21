CHICAGO (CBS) — A massive fire broke out in a house in the Back of the Yards neighborhood late Friday.
Flames were seen ranging in a house at Garfield Boulevard and Morgan Street late Friday afternoon.READ MORE: ATM Stolen From Logan Square Currency Exchange; Two Other Attempts Reported Nearby
Firefighters had the fire under control by 5:15 p.m. While there were earlier reports that firefighters were evaluating someone at the scene, the Fire Department later said no one was injured or hospitalized.
Westbound Garfield Boulevard was shut down between Halsted and Morgan streets.
Further details were not immediately available.
