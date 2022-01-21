UIC Falls Short To Northern Kentucky In OvertimeSam Vinson had a career-high 24 points as Northern Kentucky scored the last nine points to edge UIC in overtime on Thursday night.

Illini's Andre Curbelo Makes Impressive Return After Almost 2 Months Out With Post-Concussion IssuesIllinois star guard Andre Curbelo missed almost two moths because of post-concussion issues before returning Wednesday for the Illini’s double-overtime loss to No. 4 Purdue.

Seth Jones, Dylan Strome Back From COVID Protocols In Time For Blackhawks To Take On Minnesota WildThe Blackhawks have had points in five straight games – and when they take on the Minnesota Wild on Friday, they will have defenseman Seth Jones and center Dylan Strome back from COVID protocols.

DePaul’s Aneesah Morrow Named Big East Freshman For The Eighth Time; An Award That’s A Gift That Keeps On GivingThe best freshmen women's college basketball player in the country is playing at DePaul and racking up a lot of individual awards, which is costing her a lot of money.

Lonzo Ball To Undergo Surgery For Knee Injury, Out 6-8 WeeksMore bad news for the Bulls as they try to hold on to their first place spot in the Eastern Conference, they've confirmed that Lonzo Ball will undergo an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee which will leave him sidelined for 6-8 weeks.

With Javon Freeman-Liberty Absent, DePaul Falls Just Short To XavierJack Nunge scored 15 of his 23 points in the second half, and No. 20 Xavier rallied for a victory over DePaul on Wednesday night.