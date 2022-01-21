CHICAGO (CBS)– There was another ATM theft and two other attempts early Friday morning.
Chicago police said Currency Exchange stores were targeted.READ MORE: Urban Art Taking Downtown Aurora By Storm
Multiple people broke the front glass of the Currency Exchange in Logan Square, at Milwaukee and Diversey avenues. They got away with the ATM.READ MORE: Metra Train Strikes Vehicle In Morgan Park Near 112th Street
Two other robbery attempts were reported in nearby Avondale, in the 3500 block of North Kedzie avenue and North Center, in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, from 2:10 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.MORE NEWS: Meat Loaf, Rock Superstar, 'Bat Out Of Hell' Singer, Has Died At 74
Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.