By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:ATM Robbery, Avondale, Logan Square

CHICAGO (CBS)– There was another ATM theft and two other attempts early Friday morning.

Chicago police said Currency Exchange stores were targeted.

Multiple people broke the front glass of the Currency Exchange in Logan Square, at Milwaukee and Diversey avenues. They got away with the ATM.

Two other robbery attempts were reported in nearby Avondale, in the 3500 block of North Kedzie avenue and North Center, in the 4100 block of North Lincoln Avenue, from 2:10 a.m. to 2:20 a.m.

Police are investigating and no arrests have been made.

