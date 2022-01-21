GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Authorities said at least one person is dead and another is in critical condition following an explosion at a factory in the Village of Hampshire, located in Kane County.

It happened on the 300 block of Industrial Drive at W.R. Meadows, a factory that manufactures asphalt and concrete products. The two workers were cleaning the top of a tank with items used to make products when the explosion occurred.

 

This is a developing story.

