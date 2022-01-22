CHICAGO (CBS) — A chain of pop-up COVID-19 testing centers did not reopen Saturday as planned.
Sites that are run by the Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, are shut down until further notice.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Illinois, 1-3 Inches Of Snow Possible
The move comes after the Illinois attorney general got several complaints ranging from fake test results to unsanitary conditions.READ MORE: Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Leaves For Japan Ambassadorship
The sites have been closed for a week.MORE NEWS: Northwestern Medicine Study Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger
The AG’s office told the company to stop any fraudulent or deceptive conduct.