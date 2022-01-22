GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Center For Covid Control, COVID-19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A chain of pop-up COVID-19 testing centers did not reopen Saturday as planned.

Sites that are run by the Center for COVID Control, based in Rolling Meadows, are shut down until further notice.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Issued For Illinois, 1-3 Inches Of Snow Possible

The move comes after the Illinois attorney general got several complaints ranging from fake test results to unsanitary conditions.

READ MORE: Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Leaves For Japan Ambassadorship

The sites have been closed for a week.

MORE NEWS: Northwestern Medicine Study Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger

The AG’s office told the company to stop any fraudulent or deceptive conduct.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff