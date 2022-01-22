CHICAGO (CBS) — An 8-year-old girl and a 26-year-old man are both in critical condition following a shooting in Little Village.
Around 2:45 p.m. the girl was walking north on South Pulaski Road near 26th Street with a guardian, when she was shot in the head. Neither she nor her guardian were the intended target of the shooting, police said.
She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
The 5-year-old girl was shot in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.
A 26-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.
Police intitially identified the girl as 8 years old and the man as 20 years old.
