CHICAGO (CBS) – At least four people are dead and 20 were injured in shootings across the city over the weekend. Three of the victims are under the age of 18.

The first homicide of the weekend happened around 9 p.m. Friday night in the Auburn Gresham area.

Police said a 19-year-old man was standing outside the 9000 block of South Normal when he heard shots fired and felt pain. The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the legs and upper body and was transported to Christ Hospital where he later died.

A 33-year-old man was shot while driving in Brighton Park early Saturday morning.

Police said around 5:13 a.m., the victim was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer when an SUV approached and an unknown offender fired shots.

The victim was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with one gunshot wound to the head where he was pronounced dead.

In a third fatal incident, an 8-year-old girl died following a shooting in Little Village. Around 2:45 p.m. Saturday the girl was walking north on South Pulaski Road near 26th Street with a guardian when she was shot in the head. Neither she nor her guardian was the intended target of the shooting, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition but later died.

A 29-year-old man was also shot in the incident. Police say he was coming out of a store when unknown people started firing shots at him. He was struck in the back and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

A man was shot while standing outside in Auburn Gresham Friday evening.

Around 6 p.m., the victim, 24, was standing outside on the 1700 block West 79th when an unknown four-door black sedan drove up and unknown offenders produced handguns and fired shots striking the victim. sustained a gunshot wound to the back, abdomen, and arms. The victim was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

A 26-year-old man was shot in Humboldt Park Friday evening according to police.

Around 5:45 p.m., the victim was standing on the corner of the 4000 block of West Chicago when an unknown dark-colored SUV drove by and an unknown offender fired shots from the vehicle striking the victim, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right side of the shoulder and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

A 13-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Friday night.

Police around 10:46 p.m., the victim was sitting in a parked on the 5300 block South Union when he was approached by a silver SUV and an unidentified occupant fired several shots from the passenger seat before fleeing Northbound on Union.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the left arm and shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

Police said a 17-year-old boy was shot at a gas station in the West Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Around 1:01 a.m., the victim was in a gas station on the 2000 block of West Marquette when an unidentified man approached, and a verbal altercation ensued. The offender produced a handgun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the buttocks and one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

A 31-year-old man was shot while sitting in a vehicle in Logan Square after midnight Saturday.

Police said around 12:50, the victim was sitting inside his vehicle on the 2900 block of North Milwaukee when he was approached by two unidentified men. One of the offenders produced a firearm and shot at the victim several times before the two offenders fled the scene in a black sedan.

The victim sustained four gunshot wounds to the right leg and was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in serious condition.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday:

At 1:30 p.m. Saturday, A 25-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to the left forearm. The victim was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition. The victim was traveling in the vehicle 1700 block of West 59 th when unknown offenders approached the victim on foot produced a gun and fired shots striking the victim.

when unknown offenders approached the victim on foot produced a gun and fired shots striking the victim. At 6:14 p.m. Saturday, a man, 20, was near the sidewalk in the 6200 block of South Champlain when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the neck and shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

At 6:40 p.m. Saturday, a man 45, was inside of a residence in the 7000 block of South Lowe when he was struck by gunfire. The victim was struck to the arm and self-transported to Saint Bernard Hospital in good condition.

At 6:40 p.m. Saturday, a woman, 30, was inside of a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Wentworth when she was struck by gunfire. The victim suffered gunshot wounds to the leg and stomach and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

At 11:10 p.m. Saturday, a 30-year-old man was outside on the 6200 block of South Princeton when he was shot at by an unidentified offender. The victim was unsure if the offender was on foot or in a vehicle. The victim sustained two gunshot wounds to the arm and one gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the University of Chicago in good condition.

At 12:02 a.m. Sunday, on the 10400 block of South Corliss two men, 22 and 40, self-transported to Roseland Hospital after being shot at. The 22-year-old victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and the 40-year-old victim suffered one gunshot wound to the neck and mouth. Both are listed in serious condition and were uncooperative with further details of the incident.

At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, a 27-year-old man was in the passenger seat of a vehicle traveling Eastbound on the 600 block of East 130th Street when he was shot at by an unidentified occupant of a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to Franciscan Hospital by the driver of the vehicle located in Hammond Indiana. The victim sustained one gunshot wound to the leg and was treated and released in good condition.

At 3:43 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a person shot on 1800 block of East 71st Street and found a 41-year-old man sitting in his vehicle who had sustained one gunshot wound to the thigh and another unidentified man who was laying on the ground unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back. Both victims were transported to the University of Chicago. The victim, 41, is in critical condition and the unidentified victim was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody in each of the incidents.