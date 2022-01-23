GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow has ended for most areas but Lake Effect may continue for Chicago through midday. High 22.

Winter Weather Advisories remain in place — some ending at 9 a.m., others remaining for later in the day where Lake Effect snow lingers bringing another 1 to 3 inches possible in very isolated lakefront locations.

Tonight is going to be cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.

Monday we’ll have light snow likely, especially in the morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with a high 33.

Drier and colder for most of next week. Lows drop into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday night.

