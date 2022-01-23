CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow has ended for most areas but Lake Effect may continue for Chicago through midday. High 22.
Winter Weather Advisories remain in place — some ending at 9 a.m., others remaining for later in the day where Lake Effect snow lingers bringing another 1 to 3 inches possible in very isolated lakefront locations.READ MORE: Northwestern Medicine Study Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger
Tonight is going to be cloudy with a low of 15 degrees.
Monday we’ll have light snow likely, especially in the morning. 1 to 3 inches of accumulation with a high 33.
Drier and colder for most of next week. Lows drop into single digits Tuesday and Wednesday night.MORE NEWS: 4 Dead, 20 Wounded In Weekend Shootings Across Chicago