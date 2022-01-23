GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Over a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Around 8:22 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 90 northbound at Montrose Avenue. Snow and black ice caused the 13 vehicle pileup.

Right and center lanes were closed around 8:43 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened at 9:23 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

No further information is available.

