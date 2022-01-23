CHICAGO (CBS) – Over a dozen vehicles were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
Around 8:22 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to the crash on Interstate 90 northbound at Montrose Avenue. Snow and black ice caused the 13 vehicle pileup.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Parts Of Illinois And Indiana; Lake Effect Snow Lingers
Right and center lanes were closed around 8:43 a.m. for investigation. All lanes reopened at 9:23 a.m.READ MORE: Upcoming Report From Northwestern Medicine Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger
No injuries were reported.MORE NEWS: 2 Men Seriously Injured After Shooting In Roseland
No further information is available.