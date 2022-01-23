CHICAGO (CBS) – Weeks after facilities closed due to an increase in COVID cases, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced in a statement that all Secretary of State departments will reopen for in-person transactions including Driver Services facilities on Monday, Jan. 24.
Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 25.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Winter Weather Advisory Remains In Parts Of Illinois And Indiana; Lake Effect Snow Lingers
Customers can schedule an appointment at one of the facilities requiring appointments starting Monday.
Online services are still available for customers who can:
- Renew a license plate sticker.
- Renew a driver’s license or ID card for those who qualify (individuals may call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or to obtain their PIN).
- Obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID card.
- Obtain a driver record abstract.
- File Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.
All departments and Driver Services facilities had been closed since Jan. 3 due to the surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.
“The health and safety of employees and the public is our top priority,” said White. “Masks and social distancing will be required as we safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities.”MORE NEWS: Upcoming Report From Northwestern Medicine Gives Clues About How Long COVID-19 Symptoms Can Linger
White has extended all driver’s licenses and ID card expiration dates to March 31. Commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits were extended until Jan. 31 and cover expiration dates between Nov. 1, 2021, and Jan. 31, 2022.