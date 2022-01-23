GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Aurora police are asking for help finding a missing teenage girl who ran away from her family Sunday.

Felicity Barr, 16, was last seen around 2:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of New York Street and Frontenac Street on the far east side of hte city.

Felicity is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. She has dyed red hair. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved shirt with “Pink” on the back and black Chicago Bulls jogging pants.

She has a “condition that places her in danger,” officials said in a statement.

Aurora police say the teen has hitchhiked in the past and may have left the area.

Anyone with information on where Felicity might be is asked to call 911 or the Aurora Police Department at (630)256-5070.

