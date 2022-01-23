CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago Police issued alerts over the weekend warning of recent crimes across the city.

In the first alert issued, police say people were robbed in South Loop during the month of January.

In each incident, the offender approached the victim and shoved them to the ground, while simultaneously taking possession of the victim’s cellphone before fleeing into a waiting vehicle.

Incident times and locations:

1300 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 20, 2022, at 1:50 p.m.

1500 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:40 p.m.

1200 block of South Michigan Avenue on Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:55 p.m.

The offender is described as an African American man, 18-35 years of age.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

In Englewood, burglaries have occurred in the months of December and January.

In each incident, the unknown offender would enter into a church or business through the front glass door and take computers, speakers, and a monitor.

Incident times and locations:

1600 block of West 59th Street on Dec. 16, 2021, 3:49 a.m.

5700 block of South Ashland Avenue between the dates of Dec. 08-09, 2021 in the hours of 4:00 p.m. and 8:20 a.m.

5700 block of South Ashland Avenue between the dates of Jan. 13-14, 2022 in the hours of 7:30 p.m. and 12:03 p.m.

There is no current description of the offender available.

Information for the burglaries in Englewood can contact Area One detectives at 312-747-8382.

Reports of aggravated robberies occurred in the Humboldt Park, Bucktown, and Logan Square neighborhoods, according to police.

In these incidents, the unknown offenders arrived in a dark-colored BMW SUV. Offender(s) exited the vehicle and approached the victim. The offender(s) then announced a robbery while armed with a handgun.

The victims were robbed of their personal belongings, in one of the incidents the victim’s vehicle was also taken.

Incident times and locations:

3500 block of West Wabansia Avenue on Jan. 22, at 6 a.m.

2300 block of West McLean Avenue on Jan. 22nd at 9:06 a.m.

2900 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on Jan. 22nd at 12:50 a.m.

The description of the offender(s) is described as 1-2 men between the ages of 18-25, 5’08”-5’09”, 140-150lbs, black complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.

Police remind residents and businesses to be aware of their surroundings at all times, keep the perimeter of their property well lit, if video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives, and never pursue a fleeing assailant, instead, provide the information to the police.