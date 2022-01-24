CHICAGO (CBS) — A man is dead after someone fired shots at his car as he drove through Bronzeville Monday night.
The man was driving south on the 4800 block of South Wabash Avenue at 8:07 p.m. when someone in another car shot him, police said.READ MORE: Chicago White Sox Take Action After CBS 2 Investigators Expose Parking Scam Outside Sports Venues: Fans Getting Ripped Off By Conmen, Then Hit With Parking Tickets
The victim went on to hit several parked cars before he came to a stop, police said.READ MORE: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Dangerous Wind Chills For Next 2 Nights
No one was in custody late Monday. Area One detectives were investigating.