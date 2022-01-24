CHICAGO (CBS) — The multiple rounds of snow that blanketed Chicago over the past couple days hasn’t just caused problems for frustrated drivers. Some people have had a tough time just getting down sidewalks.

CBS 2’s Marissa Parra got a sense of how Chicagoans really feel about the second round of snow falling on Monday morning.

As the latest round of snow fell Monday morning, living things in Chicago – on two legs and four – had a wide range of feelings about the snow

“It’s challenging, because I have to dress myself, I have to dress her,” Kate Grigoryeva as she walked her dog, Mishka. “She hates cold just like me.”

“In my country, there’s no snow, so I haven’t seen snow before. The first time I saw snow, it was very nice,” James Nkoah said as he shoveled snow.

“I enjoy running; no matter if it’s snowing or drizzling, I’m just out here, and it’s not too bad,” runner Christine Han said. “They actually shovel and salt the Lakefront Trail really well, so that it works out.”

Han said the Lakefront Trail was actually in better condition than some streets and sidewalks Monday morning.

Regardless of how you feel about the snow, it’s important to find ways to stay warm as temperatures fall into the single digits by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday’s frigid temperatures can be really dangerous. The latest First Alert weather models forecast lows in the single digit temps on Monday evening into Tuesday morning as well as Tuesday night. Wind chills are expected to fall to minus 10 to minus 20 below zero.

Chicago warming centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Garfield Community Service Center at 10 South Kedzie, is open 24 hours. Check out a full list below:

Englewood Community Service Center

1140 West 79th Street, Chicago, IL 60620

312-747-0200

Garfield Community Service Center

10 South Kedzie Avenue, Chicago, IL 60612

312-746-5400

Dr. Martin Luther King Community Service Center

4314 South Cottage Grove, Chicago, IL 60653

312-747-2300

North Area Community Service Center

845 West Wilson Avenue, Chicago, IL 60640

312-744-2580

South Chicago Community Service Center

8650 South Commercial Avenue, Chicago, IL 60617

312-747-0500

Trina Davila Community Service Center

4312 West North Avenue, Chicago, IL 60639

312-744-2014

In extreme cold conditions, city libraries and Chicago Park District facilities also may activate warming areas if needed, including during evening hours, weekends, and holidays.