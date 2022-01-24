CHICAGO (CBS) — Who would ever thought we’d be happy to say you can head to the DMV? The Illinois Secretary of State’s office on Monday reopened its driver services facilities for in-person business, after they were closed to start the new year due to the Omicron surge of COVID-19 cases statewide.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office first closed its Driver Services facilities and other offices on Jan. 3 due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases statewide. Those offices originally were supposed to reopen on Jan. 17, but were kept closed an extra week as COVID-19 cases continued to surge.

With cases now on the decline across Illinois, White’s office has reopened all Driver Services facilities for in-person business, including license renewals, license plate stickers, and more.

However, drivers are still encouraged to use the Secretary of State’s website for many transactions.

Eligible drivers will still be able to visit the Secretary of State’s website to renew their vehicle stickers, obtain a duplicate driver’s license or ID, or obtain their driving record. Eligible people can also renew their driver’s license or state ID online, and can call 217-785-1424 to confirm their eligibility or obtain their PIN.

While all Illinois Driver Services centers are now open, many of them require an appointment to limit crowding. For a full list of Driver Services facilities statewide, click here.

The state has already extended the expiration dates for expired driver’s licenses and ID cards through March 31, 2022, so drivers with expired licenses don’t need to rush out to get them renewed in-person if they’re not eligible to renew online. The extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) or CDL learner’s permits.

As a reminder, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023. After that point, travelers will need either a REAL ID card, passport, or other acceptable form of ID for airline travel. The TSA provides a list of acceptable IDs online.