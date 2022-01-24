CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2.
Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line.READ MORE: In Wake Of Shooting That Killed 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Community Leader Calls For Mental Health Clinics, Funding To Prevent Crime In Little Village
The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered.READ MORE: Even In Ever-Changing Time Of COVID, An Evanston School's Dedication To Brighter Days Never Wavers
Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene.
Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A neighbor also told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that a state police vehicle had been seen parked in the area regularly over the past several months.MORE NEWS: Detectives Following 'Promising Leads' In Shooting Death Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega, Mayor Says
Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.