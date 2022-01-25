CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping dangerously low.
First Alert Weather models show the coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with a high of only 12 degrees.
Wind chills will hover below zero all day.
By the evening, temperatures drop to -6 in the city and -15 in the far west suburbs with wind chills between down to -25.
By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and remain in the mid to low 20s for the test of the week.