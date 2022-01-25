GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Tammie Souza
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping dangerously low.

First Alert Weather models show the coldest air of the season arrives Tuesday with a high of only 12 degrees.

READ MORE: Man Crashes Stolen Car Into Parked Car, Hitting Gas Meter In South Loop

Wind chills will hover below zero all day.

READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Black Ice, Frostbite Risk As Wind Chills Drop Below Zero Tuesday

By the evening, temperatures drop to -6 in the city and -15 in the far west suburbs with wind chills between down to -25.

 

MORE NEWS: Uber Driver Shot On Eisenhower Expressway

By Thursday, temperatures climb to the upper 20s and remain in the mid to low 20s for the test of the week.