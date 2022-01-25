CHICAGO (CBS)– An rideshare driver was shot while driving, with a passenger, on the Eisenhower Expressway overnight.
Illinois State Police said shots were fired around midnight at Western Avenue. Bullet holes were found on the driver’s side window and both the front and back seat windows were shattered.READ MORE: Three Men Shot At Stadium Sports Club In Rolling Meadows
The driver was the only person shot. The driver is expected to recover.READ MORE: University Of Chicago Folk Festival Works To Adapt Again Amid COVID-19 Surge
It is not clear if the driver was on duty at the time of the shooting.
No arrests have been made.MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Metra Sets Tracks Ablaze To Combat Extreme Cold
All lanes have reopened.