CHICAGO (CBS) — Amid the dangerous cold and subzero wind chills Tuesday night, it was especially important for the group Englewood First Responders to reach out to the community’s homeless.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry joined the group on its mission Tuesday night.

“Tonight, we’re going to any place we see homeless people – really, less fortunate people that need coffee, tea, soup,” said Charles McKenzie of Englewood First Responders.

McKenzie stopped to talk to one man who lives in a trailer in the area. McKenzie knows the man, who was grateful for the help.

However, McKenzie said: “Some people just don’t want to leave, because they feel like it’s their home, but if I can offer them something to keep them warm; to keep their spirit lifted, that’s what matters to us. But we’re praying and hoping that they can go to a shelter tonight.”

A wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana through noon Wednesday.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -6° in the city and -15° in the far west suburbs, with wind chills down to between -20° and -35°.

Winds that cold can cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

If you’re looking for a warm place to go right now, even if it’s after hours, the city encourages you to call 311 so it can connect you with warming centers closest to where you are.