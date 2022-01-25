JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) — Joliet Township High School District 204 schools will be going remote Wednesday due to dangerously cold weather.
The district – which is composed of Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools – will hold an Emergency E-Learning Day for students and staff on Wednesday.
Students may complete assignments online, and staff may work from home.
Under the plan, teachers will post attendance procedures and class assignments for students to access by 9 a. m.
Temperatures will drop below zero overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, with wind chills of -20 to -35. Wind chills will stay below zero all day Wednesday with highs struggling to reach a dozen degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for Tuesday night.
The wind chill advisory is in effect for all of northern Illinois and most of northern Indiana from 8 p.m. Tuesday through noon Wednesday.