CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot late Monday night at a sports bar in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.
Police said, around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the bar at Stadium Sports Club & Pizza at 4015 Algonquin Rd.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Wind Chill Advisory Overnight, Wind Chills To Drop Well Below Zero
When officers arrived, the found three men who had been shot during a fight at the bar.READ MORE: Uber Driver Shot On Eisenhower Expressway
Two men were being treated at the hospital Tuesday morning. The shooter was in custody and was being questioned by police.MORE NEWS: Mars Wrigley Says It Will Move Most Operations Out Of Its Plant On Chicago's West Side Over Next 2 Years
No charges have yet been filed.