CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot late Monday night at a sports bar in northwest suburban Rolling Meadows.

Police said, around 11:40 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired at the bar at Stadium Sports Club & Pizza at 4015 Algonquin Rd.

When officers arrived, the found three men who had been shot during a fight at the bar.

Two men were being treated at the hospital Tuesday morning. The shooter was in custody and was being questioned by police.

No charges have yet been filed.

