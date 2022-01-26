CHICAGO (CBS) — With the arrest of a teen in connection with the shooting death of eight-year-old Melissa Ortega in Little Village, the community continues to mourn the death of the child.

CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek has more on the reaction of the arrests, including that of a 27-year-old man.

CBS 2 spoke to several member of the Little Village Community Council and while they said they are glad that CPD moved quickly and was able to find the people responsible for Melissa Ortega’s death, they said arrests are not enough.

That this community is traumatized by this violence. The president of the council asked, what happens after the trauma?

This community is still deep in mourning but already advocating for change. The council is pushing for more mental health resources that could not only address the compounding effects of being surrounded by violence but also to help those who may be prone to expressing their anger through violence to find ways to cope.

Also, the council says they are already reaching out to CPD – demanding a plan for how the department will keep Little Village safe, especially in the summer.

The president believes building a more trusting relationship with community-based officers could help. But still, Chella Garcia, who’s part of the council, said as a mother, she knows nothing will ever be enough to bring back Melissa.

“I doubt that her mother will feel some type of satisfaction from them being arrested, prosecuted and put in jail. It’s just never going to happen because that loss of life is so tremendous,” Garcia said. “The hope that came with whatever her life was going to be, is going to be a hole that is so big, nothing will ever to fill it or replace her.”

Melissa’s uncle said the family was going to hold a funeral for the eight-year-old. He said the family plans to travel to Mexico next week so they can lay Melissa to rest in her hometown.