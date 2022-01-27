CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bulls’ Zach LaVine just missed being voted an All-Star starter, but the joy is there for his backcourt teammate DeMar DeRozan.
LaVine and the team found out on the way to San Antonio that DeRozan will head to his fifth NBA All-Star Game, and his third as a starter.
DeRozan is the first Bull to be voted a starter since Jimmy Butler in 3017.
“I let what I do on the court speak for itself when it comes to that. But by the same token, you know, I use hate – whatever you want to call it – it’s free energy,” DeRozan said. “I kind of strive on it.”