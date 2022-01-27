Chicago Weather Alert: Lake-Effect Snow On The Way; Heavy Bands Could Dump 1 To 1.5 Inches Per HourLake effect snow will increase for areas near the lake late this evening, and then expand to the southwest suburbs overnight.

Two Men Shot Dead In Car In Ravenswood; Car Goes On To Crash And Catch FireTwo men were shot and killed in a vehicle in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the car went on to crash and catch fire.

Bears Hire Colts Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus As New Head CoachNew Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn't waste any time picking a head coach, as the Bears have hired Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus.

Pair Charged In Murder Of 8-Year-Old Melissa Ortega Denied Bail; Accused Teen Gunman Committed Three Previous Carjackings, Prosecutors SayAt the accused gunman's bond hearing on Thursday, Cook County prosecutors said 16-year-old Emilio Corripio teen had committed three aggravated carjackings in the span of just 5 months, and was on "intensive probation" at the time of the murder.