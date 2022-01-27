CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed in a vehicle in the Ravenswood neighborhood Thursday afternoon, and the car went on to crash and catch fire.
At 5:06 p.m., the two victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 1500 block of West Wilson Avenue when a white truck went by and the person or people inside shot them both.
The man driving the car lost control after he was shot and later hit a fixed object. The car then started on fire.
The driver died at the scene, police said.
The other man in the car was shot in the chest and was pronounced dead at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The Fire Department said they transported him after he was pulled from the burning car.
No one was in custody late Thursday. Area Three detectives were investigating.