DETROIT (AP) — Antoine Davis scored 18 points to lead four players in double figures and Detroit Mercy defeated Illinois-Chicago 80-67 on Thursday night.
Matt Johnson added 16 points and eight rebounds for the Titans (7-10, 5-3 Horizon League). Willy Isiani had 15 points and Kevin McAdoo scored 13 as Detroit Mercy won its fourth straight at home.
Damaria Franklin had 17 points to pace the Flames (7-11, 3-6). Zion Griffin added 14 points, while Jamie Ahale scored 12.
The Titans improve to 2-0 against the Flames this season. Detroit defeated UIC 64-56 on Dec. 5.
