CHICAGO (CBS) — Snow chances decrease in northwest Indiana by midnight. Clearing skies and very cold tonight with lows around zero degrees. Wind chills will be as cold as -10 degrees.
For Saturday, morning sunshine then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 20s. Partly cloudy and breezy for Sunday with highs in the upper 20s.
Temperatures climb to near average by Monday with highs in the low to mid-30s. Low 40s for Tuesday with a slight chance of rain.
Snow showers will be likely on Wednesday, Wednesday night, and Thursday morning. Highs will be in their 20s. Arctic air arrives on Thursday, pushing highs on Friday to the teens and overnight lows to near zero degrees. Although it’s too early to be certain on snowfall amounts for next week, global models are hinting at multiple inches of snow possible. We’ll continue to monitor this situation in the days to come.
TONIGHT: Clearing skies and very cold. Low of 1°, but wind chills will be as cold as -10°.
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds and chilly. High of 22°.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy skies and breezy. High of 28°.