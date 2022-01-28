FIRST ALERT WEATHERWinter Storm Warning For Much Of Chicago Area For Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS)– As heavy lake effect snow falls in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports.

As of 9:15 a.m., nearly 108 flights were canceled at O’Hare and 32 flights canceled at Midway.

Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.

