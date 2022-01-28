CHICAGO (CBS)– As heavy lake effect snow falls in Chicago, airlines are reporting flight cancellations O’Hare and Midway airports.
As of 9:15 a.m., nearly 108 flights were canceled at O’Hare and 32 flights canceled at Midway.
Check this out! CBS 2 photographer Lou Kleinberg shared video of plows clearing snow near Midway Airport. pic.twitter.com/D9GEPSDhJU
— CBS Chicago (@cbschicago) January 28, 2022
Delays at both airports are averaging over 15 minutes.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for central Cook County, northern Cook County and Lake County, Illinois from 2 a.m. to noon Friday.