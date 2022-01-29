GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — So, you’re saying you want a break from the snow? Deal.

None in the forecast today, and only a few flurries for Sunday. But temps remain cold for a couple of days before an active midweek pattern arrives.

READ MORE: Man Found Shot, Wounded In Arcadia Terrace

(Credit: CBS 2)

Today:

Very cold morning. AM temps start at -5 to 15 degrees. Partly cloudy. High 22.

Tonight:

READ MORE: Neighbors Help Each Other Dig Out, Plows Get To Work On Side Streets After Lake Effect Snowstorm

Mostly cloudy. Low 15.

Tomorrow:

A few flurries. Otherwise partly cloudy. Chance of lake effect snow in Porter and La Porte Counties.

(Credit: CBS 2)

Warming up through Tuesday, but then potential snow-make arrives Wednesday, followed by a big chill.

MORE NEWS: 2 People Shot And Wounded in Humboldt Park

(Credit: CBS 2)