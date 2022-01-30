GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) – Police issued an alert Sunday warning businesses of recent burglaries in the Loop.

Police said the burglaries occurred during the early morning hours. In each incident, the offenders forcefully entered through a front glass window by breaking the glass with an unknown object. The offenders then took designer eyeglasses and eye frames from a display before fleeing the scene.

Incident times and locations:

  • 200 block of North Michigan Ave on Jan. 26, at 3:51 a.m.
  • 100 block of North State Street on Jan. 28, at 3:18 a.m.
The police only had vague descriptions of the offenders.

Police remind businesses to:

  • Keep doors locked and windows secure.
  • Immediately repair broken windows, doors, or locks.
  • If video surveillance is available, save and make a copy of the incident for investigating detectives.
  • If you are a victim, do not touch anything and contact the police immediately.
  • Keep a record of property serial numbers.
  • Call 911 immediately and provide a detailed description of any suspicious people including any vehicle description and license plate information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Three detectives at 312-744-8263.

