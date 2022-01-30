CHICAGO (CBS) — Falling bits of concrete from a bridge along Lakeshore Drive in Chicago are creating a dangerous path for pedestrians.
The concrete is falling down from the ceiling of a bridge along Buena Avenue. The roof of the bridge is corroded, making it dangerous to walk across the pedestriant path.
The Chicago Department of Transportation, which is responsible for keeping the bridge up, said it would look into it. They placed cones there as a precaution.
The CBS 2 Investigators have been keeping tabs on Lakeshore Drive and deteriorating infrastructure along the roadway for years.
"This bridge tunnel is in a sever state of deprication," said Joseph P. Schwieterman, a professor at DePaul's School of Public Service and expert on Chicago's infrastructure. "I mean, whether or not there's a safety issue now isn't clear, but in a matter of months or a year or two, we're going to need some major work. Falling concrete is a major sign that there's major deterioration."
CBS 2 also spoke with the professor about the new federal infrastructure plan. He said he is concerned this particular bridge could get overlooked for bigger projects.