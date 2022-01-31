GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago News, Chicago Public Schools, COVID Testing, COVID-19, CPS

CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools students only have to quarantine five days after a positive COVID test result.

During that time they can attend class online, if they still show symptoms they must remain at home a total of 10-days. When it comes to close contact with classmates who test positive, unvaccinated children have to do remote learning for five days. Vaccinated students who come in contact with a positive student do not need to quarantine.

