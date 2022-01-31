CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Tuesday, Chicago Public Schools students only have to quarantine five days after a positive COVID test result.
During that time they can attend class online, if they still show symptoms they must remain at home a total of 10-days. When it comes to close contact with classmates who test positive, unvaccinated children have to do remote learning for five days. Vaccinated students who come in contact with a positive student do not need to quarantine.
Important update: Starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, CPS will follow the lead of @CDCgov, @IDPH, & @ChiPublicHealth in moving from a 10-day to a 5-day isolation period for students and staff who test positive for COVID-19. Visit https://t.co/7LvdJLAnFu for more details.
