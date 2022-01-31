CHICAGO (CBS) — Only on 2.

There’s controversy over a mile-long stretch of road in West Town. It’s being turned into a one-way street. The 1st Ward alderman said residents voted for the project. But not the people CBS 2 hearing from.

A mile long stretch of Wood, between Ellen and Grand, the project will turn this into a one-way street with a protected two-way bike lane. Not everyone is on board and the people who put these up say not everyone knows.

A mile long stretch of Wood, between Ellen and Grand, the project will turn this into a one-way street with a protected two-way bike lane. Not everyone is on board and the people who put these up say not everyone knows.

It’s $325,000 and with 67 votes, the chunk of first ward money and number of residents set to make the project happen. It’s turning a mile of Wood Street from a two-way street into a northbound one way with two-way, protected bike lanes.

Every Alderman in every ward in the city gets $1.5 million every year, specifically for ward infrastructure improvements, like sidewalk repairs. Alderman Daniel La Spata (1st) chose to put some of that money up for a vote, this project is an example. Sixty-seven voted to make this happen and it will. Business owners don’t have a vote, only first ward residents.

“The number of votes is disproportionate to the amount of people that would be affected.”

Ben Clauss is a partner in a business located in a building at the south end of the street. He couldn’t vote on the project. Clauss said will negatively impact them and others.

“Changing this to a one way street is going to affect businesses on the south end,” Clauss said.

A look at the comments on the project online show Ben is not alone.

“I feel when you’re spending this amount of money on one single project, a majority of the community needs to be involved.”

…telling us a number of *residents don’t even know about the planned change.

That’s why flyers are up noq all over Wood Street. Clauss said he’s reached the alderman’s office with concerns, but never talked to the Alderman directly. Alderman La Spata said his office has heard from both sides since announcing this, and input from residents will be critical moving forward, but this is happening.

“We want to take what our constituents have said they wanted to see funded and make the best version of this that works for everyone, but it is a project that’s moving forward,” LaSpata said.

As for proposals, like Ben’s, to look at a street like Wolcott for the project instead? He said the focus is on the project his constituents presented and voted for over the course of the past year.

“It would be really shameful of me to overturn all of their hard work simply because of flyers one person is putting up,” Clauss said.

CBS 2 checked in with CDOT on this the agency is involved in next steps. A spokesperson said once the alderman submits the project, they will review it for feasibility then discuss any findings with him.