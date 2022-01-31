CHICAGO (CBS) — A sport-utility vehicle hit two teenagers, and also hit a building and parked cars, in Belmont Cragin Monday afternoon.
At 4:26 p.m., a white sport-utility vehicle was headed west on Fullerton Avenue west of Laramie Avenue when its driver lost control and hit a building, police said. The driver then hit two parked cars and the two teens – a boy and girl both 16 years old.
The driver and a passenger then bailed from the vehicle and ran off north on Lockwood Avenue, police said.
The female victim suffered an injury to his left arm and was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood in good condition. The male victim suffered multiple injuries to the body and was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County, where he was stabilized.
No one was in custody late Monday. Area Five detectives were investigating.