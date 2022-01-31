Taking Helm At Halas Hall, New Bears GM Ryan Poles Declares 'We’re Going To Take The North And Never Give It Back'“We’re going to have a relentless approach to fix our weakness. We’re going to maintain great self-awareness of who we are," Poles said at his introductory press conference at Halas Hall.

Chicago Bears Hire Former Packers QB Coach Luke Getsy As New Offensive CoordinatorIt’s been a week of new names for the Bears as they have announced that they have hired former Green Bay Packers quarterback coach Luke Getsy Sunday.

Conflicting Reports About Whether Tom Brady Is RetiringThe burning question out of the NFL Saturday is whether Tom Brady is retiring.

Blackhawks Score 4 After Trailing 3-0 Early In 3rd, But Lose To AvalancheGabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday night for their ninth straight win.

Spurs Spoil DeRozan's Return As Bulls LoseDejounte Murray had 29 points and 12 assists and the Spurs beat the Chicago Bulls in DeMar DeRozan's return to San Antonio on Friday night.

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews Out Indefinitely With ConcussionChicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews is out indefinitely because of a concussion.