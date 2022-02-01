CHICAGO (CBS)– Two gas station burglaries in the northern suburbs led to a police pursuit that ended in Chicago’s Albany Park neighborhood.
At 3:06 a.m., Riverwoods police responded to a burglary at the Mobil Gas station at Deerfield and Saunders Roads. Police said multiple suspects traveling in a gray Jeep broke a window, entered and stole cash and merchandise.
Police said the suspects attempted to move the ATM machine, but were not successful.
Officers at the scene were made aware of a burglary in progress at another gas station in Lincolnshire. The second incident involved suspects in a recently reported stolen gray Jeep.
Illinois State Police and Chicago police assisted suburban police as the suspects took off.
Police pursued the suspect’s car along the Tri-State Tollway and the Eisenhower Expressway into the city and back down the Kennedy Expressway.
The pursuit ended near Sacramento and Leland avenues.
Police confirmed five people were taken into custody.
