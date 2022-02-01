CHICAGO (CBS) — Kendall County Sheriff’s deputies helped rescue two women who were trapped and had to jump to safety from a house fire on Monday.
Around 12:50 a.m. Monday, Montgomery Police and the Oswego Fire Protection District responded to a fire in the 200 block of Williamsburg Court in Montgomery, about 45 miles southwest of Chicago, according to the Kendall County Sheriff's Office.
Two Kendall County Sheriff’ deputies heard calls for help from inside the home and saw two women calling out from a second-floor window. The deputies were able to catch the victims as they jumped to safety from the burning home.READ MORE: Man Charged With Hate Crimes For Vandalizing Two Synagogues, Two Jewish Schools In West Rogers Park
“Our deputies are always ready and willing to respond and assist in any public safety situation.” Sheriff Baird said in a Facebook post. “We, as a community, are lucky to have all of the first responders who are willing to put themselves in harm’s way to help others in their times of need.”
The two women survived and are being treated at the hospital. The two deputies also were treated for injuries for exposure to fire and smoke.
Oswego firefighters were able to extinguish the fire without damage to any neighboring homes.