By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — Metra is changing its passes to get more riders on board.

The rail service is now offering $10 unlimited all-day passes for people taking a short trip within three zones. There’s now a $6.00 day-pass option. Both can bought on the Ventra app.

But watch those expiration dates on one-way and 10-ride tickets. One-way tickets are now only good for two weeks. The 10-ride tickets will only be valid for 90 days.

 

