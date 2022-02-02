FIRST ALERT WEATHERLive Weather Radar As Major Snowstorm Blankets Chicago Area
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Brookfield Zoo, Snow Fun, Snowfall, Winter Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) – As snow continues to fall and cause issues for residents, animals at the Brookfield Zoo are enjoying the weather.

The zoo on Wednesday shared photos of their animals playing in the snow including Hudson the polar bear who wasn’t bothered by the snow. He rolled around embracing the weather in all its glory before getting up to shake it off – only to roll in it again.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Hudson is not the only one loving the snow — one of the zoo’s Amur tigers was also having a good time running and rolling in the snow.

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

(Credit: Brookfield Zoo)

Hudson was born at Brookfield Zoo in 2006. Amur tigers are also known as the Siberian tigers and are one of the largest cats in the world today.

