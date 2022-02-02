CHICAGO (CBS)– A man driving under the influence hit a city plow truck in West Town Tuesday night.
Police said the 34-year-old man was driving his Ford Focus, in the 2300 block of West Grand Avenue around 11:45 p.m. when he rear ended the truck.
No injuries were reported.
The 34-year-old man was taken into custody for driving under the influence.
The Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation dispatched 211 snow plows late Tuesday. Plows were out on Chicago streets overnight and early Wednesday morning.