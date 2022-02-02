CHICAGO (CBS) — Tons of snow is falling in Northwest Indiana, and while it’s keeping plenty of people busy shoveling sidewalks, Randy and his pup Cash are having fun in the flakes in Hammond.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra met up with Randy and Cash on Wednesday as heavy snow was blanketing most of the Chicago area.
This is 11-month-old Cash’s first snowstorm, so she’s really excited to prance around in all the snow.
"It's her first time seeing snow, and I love the snow. So I'm hoping she'll enjoy it as much as I do," Randy said.
Randy said he enjoys the snow so much, he likened Wednesday’s weather to summer, because he didn’t think it’s all that cold, with temperatures in the 20s.
“I’m pretty sure some people agree. Most won’t,” he said. “I actually don’t wear coats most of the time, but this is forcing me to. So I’m pretty warm right now. I like the snow.”
While you shouldn't expect him to be barbecuing in his shorts, Randy said Cash won't be the only one spending her day playing in the snow. He plans to take his stepson sledding later in the day.