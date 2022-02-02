CHICAGO (CBS) – The snow’s still falling hard in Northwest Indiana bringing up to 10 inches so far.
CBS 2's Shardaa Gray visited Schererville to get a glimpse at the conditions.
The snow continues to blow sideways, visibility is low and we’re really feeling the impact of the lake effect snow.
A major winter storm continues to dump snow on Schererville. 10 inches of snow has already been reported for the South Suburbs and Northwest Indiana area.
Here in Schererville, we’ve gotten seven inches of snow. Although some roads have been treated, we still saw people having problems accelerating.
A Schererville resident says he’s plowed his driveway and a couple of other neighbors and is prepared to get back out and shovel again.
"I just did my driveway this morning and some of the neighbors and already it's coming back. I'm going to have to do it a couple of times today, I think," said Ken Schuton.
Other people we talked to today say they haven’t seen it snow like this since 2011.