CHICAGO (CBS) — Two new detectives have been assigned to the investigation of the 2008 murders of five women at a Lane Bryant store in Tinley Park.

In the 14 years since five women were shot to death at the store, police have followed up on more than 7,500 tips, but one of the former lead investigators has retired and the other has been promoted to commander of the department’s patrol unit.

“We decided now was the perfect time to bring in a fresh set of eyes to review the evidence,” Tinley Park Police Deputy Chief Lawrence Rafferty said in a statement. “The young officers we’ve assigned to this case have been doing an outstanding job so far, going back over hundreds of old leads and following up on new ones as they come in.”

Four years ago, Michigan State Police helped create a 3D version of the original sketch of the suspected gunman, which was compiled from eyewitness accounts. Authorities used facial identification technology to make the original sketches of the suspect more lifelike.

“We’ve never given up on this case,” Tinley Park Mayor Michael Glotz said in a statement. “Every year, we make sure the police department has the resources they need to continue their investigation. We won’t rest until the killer is brought to justice and the families of those five innocent women have the closure they deserve.”

On Feb. 2, 2008, the gunman entered the Lane Bryant store at 191st and Harlem and announced a robbery. He took the store manager, an employee, and four customers to the back, and shot them all.

Store manager Rhoda McFarland, 42, of Joliet; Connie Woolfolk, 37, of Flossmoor; Sarah Szafranski, 22, of Oak Forest; Carrie Hudek Chiuso, 33, of Frankfort; and Jennifer Bishop, 34, of South Bend, were all killed. A sixth woman was also shot and wounded.

The killer quickly escaped.

The lone survivor described the killer as African-American, 25 to 35 years old, about 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and well-groomed down to his manicured fingernails. His hair was done up in corn rows with one single braid hanging from the right side adorned with four green beads. He would be 39 to 49 years old today.

“This is still an active investigation, and we continue to pursue leads as they come in,” Rafferty said. “We’re hoping someone who may have been reluctant to contact us earlier with important information can now find the courage to step forward and help us bring this horrible tragedy to a close.”

Anyone with information about the murders is asked to call the Tinley Park Department’s tip hotline at (708) 444-5394 or send an email to lanebryant.tipline@tinleypark.org. All information provided to the tip line will be kept confidential.