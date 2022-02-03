CHICAGO (CBS) — Diehard Bears fan Terence Young is one of five nominees for the Ford Hall of Fans.

It’s an honor that’s been around since 2019 recognizing football’s biggest fans with induction at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

CBS 2’s Matt Zahn talked with Young about what makes him deserving of this honor.

Terence Young isn’t from Chicago, and for a long time didn’t have a place here, but even living in Atlanta couldn’t slow down his fandom.

“Before we had residency in Chicago, we would fly back and forth to go to every home game at Soldier Field, so just diehard as far as watching the Bears,” Young said.

But Young says it’s his dedication off the field that makes him especially worthy of being in the fan hall of fame.

“My wife and I are advent supporters, longtime supporters of the Bears Care, also Susan G. Komen. I’m also a charter member of the city-wide services rotary which does a lot of good in and around the city of Chicago,” he said.

Matt: Why are you such a big Bears fan?

Terrance: Well that’s the hundred-dollar question as they say. I actually grew up in New Jersey, and I became a Bears fan back in 1983, loved Walter Payton. You can kind of see behind me. And as a middle schooler, I was part of a talent show where we did the Super Bowl Shuffle.

As a part of his nomination, Terence got to meet one of his idols, Mike Singletary, at Soldier Field.

You can vote for Terence at fordhalloffans.com through this Sunday. The winners will be announced next week and then honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during enshrinement week.