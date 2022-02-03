CHICAGO (CBS) — As we celebrate Black History Month CBS 2 shares the story of a little boy, living in poverty who had a dream to become a Chicago firefighter.

CBS 2’s Jim Williams reports, that dream came true, thanks his hard work and the extraordinary kindness of men and women, Black and white, at one firehouse on the West Side.

Even 40 years later, the memories are still fresh and overwhelming.

“This place saved my life.”

“This place saved my life,” said Antwan Dobson at the firehouse at 11th and California, Engine 107, where as a child, he found a second home.

“Jim, when I tell you, they were there, they were really there, way beyond the scope of service that’s expected of them,” Dobson said.

Today, he is Lieutenant Antwan Dobson, himself an 17-year veteran of the Chicago Fire Department. It is his life’s work.

“Better than winning the lottery. And I mean that literally. I’m actually living a childhood dream,” Dobson said.

A dream kindled by his walks to Engine 107, where he’d stand by the doors, day after day, alone. He wasn’t yet 10 years old.

“I was hanging out on the outside. Just hoping and wishing to be able to walk in and one day. One of the firemen goes ‘hey, you come here a lot. Why don’t you come on in?'”

It was a life-changing invitation. Antwan, an only child, didn’t know his father. His mother had him when she was 16 and gave Antwan to a friend to raise. He lived in extreme poverty.

“There were days, in the middle of winter when we didn’t have heat. We’d have to heat our homes with kerosene heaters. Sometimes we didn’t have good running water. I’d have to go down to the basement to fill out empty milk jugs of water for everything from bathing to cooking,” remembered Dobson.

The firefighters at Engine 107 became surrogate parents. They shared meals with him, gave him chores. They checked his homework and when he strained to see the blackboard at school, they dug into their pockets.

“I was having headaches in school. I had two, now they’re retired chiefs, gave me a $100 (and said) ‘go get you some glasses.’”

The visits went on for years. Linda Turner, who would become Chicago’s first Black female battalion chief was a mentor.

“She was like a mother to me. Made sure I was in school. Made sure I stayed out of trouble. She did not play,” said Dobson with a laugh.

Mark Nielsen was here, too. He would become a deputy fire commissioner and a lifelong friend.

“Antwan was destined to succeed. He really was,” Nielsen said. “He was a polite young man, and I knew he was going to go places.”

Antwan Dobson today is now the mentor, tutoring young Black men and women through the Black Fire Brigade. And when he rolls through the south and west sides, he sees a little boy whose dream came true with the help of some kind friends.

“Just me riding in the front seat in the fire truck and see a little kid, fascinated as we drive by. We’re at a stop light and they give me the whole (pumping arms) ‘honk the horn — I’m more than happy to make as much noise as they want. Because I was that kid,” Dobson said.

Antwan has not one, but two masters degrees. He’s now studying for the fire department’s captain’s exam. Those firefighters used check his report card are no doubt proud now.