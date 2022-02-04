GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
By Albert Ramon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, First Alert Weather, Weather Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — A cold front will sweep through the area this evening producing scattered snow showers.

Snowfall chances decrease by 10 p.m. Snowfall amounts will range from a dusting, to as much as a half inch.

Clearing skies, breezy and cold overnight. Lows will be in the single digits to near zero degrees, with wind chills ranging from -5° to -15°.

Partly cloudy skies, breezy and cold for Saturday. Highs will be in the upper teens and low 20s with wind chills near zero at times. Not as cold Saturday night with lows in the teens and increasing by Sunday morning to the 20s.

Sunday won’t be as breezy or cold. Highs will be in the low 30s with increasing clouds and a slight chance for flurries in the afternoon.

Cooler Monday, then turning milder for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 30s.

TONIGHT: Evening snow showers, then clearing skies and cold overnight. Low 5°
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy skies, breezy and cold. High 20°
SUNDAY: A mix of clouds and sun. A flurry possible. High 32°

Albert Ramon