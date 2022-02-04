CHICAGO (CBS) — A Metra train hit a school bus that stalled on the tracks Friday afternoon in southwest suburban Orland Park.
An inbound Southwest Service train hit the bus around 2:40 p.m. at the 167th Street crossing, near 109th Avenue, according to the Orland Fire Protection District.
Orland Fire Protection District Chief Michael Schofield said the bus driver’s quick thinking helped prevent anyone on the bus from getting hurt. Five students were on the bus at the time.
"The investigation we did shows the driver stopped at the tracks as required to do so, but when she started the bus to cross, the bus stalled with the front end of the bus over the tracks," Schofield said in a statement. "The gate came down on top of the bus and the driver then quickly escorted the five children off of the bus to safety minutes before the Metra train hit the front of the bus."
Metra said all inbound and outbound service has been halted near Orland Park.
Metra is investigating the accident.
“When everyone does what they are trained to do, no one gets hurt. We are so grateful for that,” Schofield said.