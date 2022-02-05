CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a state police squad car on the Dan Ryan, near 31st Street early Saturday morning.
The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. Initial reports say District Chicago Troopers responded to a single-vehicle Crash at Interstate 94 southbound express at 33rd Street. While responding to the incident, a vehicle traveled across lanes two lanes in front of the responding troopers, cutting them off. The crash occurred between two responding Troopers and two additional vehicles. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.
No injuries were reported. All lanes on the Dan Ryan are open.
EMS Plan 1 @ 3100 S Dan Ryan Expy OB for the multi vehicle crash is secured by 4412, All adults transported, 1 Green to Mount Sinai, 1 Yellow to U of C, 2 Yellow to Stroger. NFI (2)
— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 5, 2022
