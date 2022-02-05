GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Dan Ryan Expressway, Multi-Vehicle Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least four people are hurt in a multi-vehicle crash involving a state police squad car on the Dan Ryan, near 31st Street early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. Initial reports say District Chicago Troopers responded to a single-vehicle Crash at Interstate 94 southbound express at 33rd Street. While responding to the incident, a vehicle traveled across lanes two lanes in front of the responding troopers, cutting them off. The crash occurred between two responding Troopers and two additional vehicles. A total of five vehicles were involved in the crash.

READ MORE: 2 Firefighters, 1 Woman Taken To Hospital After Fire In Hegewisch

No injuries were reported. All lanes on the Dan Ryan are open.

READ MORE: Three-time Snowboarding Gold Medalist Shaun White Will Retire After Beijing Olympics

There is no additional information available.

MORE NEWS: Local Church Offering COVID Vaccine, Testing In Woodlawn

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff