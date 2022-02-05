GET THE APPDon't Miss Breaking News, First Alert Weather And Investigations From CBS Chicago; Click To Get The App Now!
CBS News ChicagoWatch Now
By Robb Ellis
Filed Under:First Alert Weather, Robb Ellis, Weather Forecast, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS) — A relatively quiet pattern, back and forth from the 2s to 30s.

(Credit: CBS 2)

(Credit: CBS 2)

READ MORE: 2 CFD Members, 1 Woman Taken To Hospital After Fire In Hegewisch

 

(Credit: CBS 2)

Today:

Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 22.

READ MORE: PAWS Pet Of The Week: Harris

Tonight:

Increasing clouds. Low 17.

Tomorrow:

Mostly cloudy with a few flurries in the afternoon. High 32.

(Credit: CBS 2)

MORE NEWS: Downstate Judge Issues Order Against Mask Mandate For Illinois Schools; Gov. Pritzker's Office Appeals

Clouds are likely for most of the week, with highs warming into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday.