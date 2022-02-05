CHICAGO (CBS) — A relatively quiet pattern, back and forth from the 2s to 30s.
Today:
Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 22.
Tonight:
Increasing clouds. Low 17.
Tomorrow:
Mostly cloudy with a few flurries in the afternoon. High 32.
Clouds are likely for most of the week, with highs warming into the mid to upper 30s by Wednesday.